Margaret D. Ellis, aged 91, passed away July 23, 2020 with her family by her side. Maggie was born on May 24, 1929 in NYC to Joseph J. Donnelly Sr. and Rosaline E. Thonning. She grew up in White Plains; the oldest of three, her brother, John J. Donnelly Jr, and sister, Barbara Ann Donnelly, along with her parents predeceased her. Growing up she had an immense passion for learning and reading. Whenever her mom sent her outside to get fresh air, she would be found hours later in the same spot-book in hand and reading the afternoon away. Maggie attended Briarcliff Manor High School and following graduation-a woman of progression-she had wanted to attend Middlebury College. Though she spent her freshman year at Western College, she persisted and enrolled at Middlebury beginning her sophomore year where she graduated in 1950. There, she was a proud member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority. While attending Middlebury she met her future husband, Homer Ellis, a Vermonter. They married soon after graduation and bought a fixer-upper stone farmhouse in Chesterfield, NH. The future would bring new jobs and houses, lots of golf games (Homer was not happy when she got the first hole-in-one), and travels but she always said that the stone farmhouse was her favorite. Several years and three children later, she and Homer realized their dream and in 1964 moved back to VT to settle in Manchester. They both became incredibly involved in their adopted town, with little fanfare, always helping out and lending a hand where needed. A quote found of hers reads, "My religion has been expressed in my actual lifestyle, do unto others," and Mom did just that, many times, and in many ways. Her passion for expanding one's horizons through literature and the learning of new languages made it an easy choice when she began volunteering at local libraries. She took on her biggest challenge in 1966, becoming the new librarian at Burr and Burton Seminary. Working to expand the facility, she took what was no more than a closet and turned it into a two-floor state-of-the-art high school library-she and her dedicated library aides pulled off a miracle. Sadly, Homer passed away on September 5, 1988, much too early and Maggie retired from BBA in 1991. Though retired, she remained active in the community-volunteering at Hildene and the Southern Vermont Art Center, working in her garden, doing needlepoint, skiing, traveling, listening to classical music, and sitting on her patio watching the nature she loved so much in her backyard. With her desire to constantly be learning more and experiencing different things, Maggie loved traveling the globe, meeting new friends, and exploring other cultures. She has touched the rocks surrounding the Acropolis in Greece, rented a camper and traced the Western coast, visited their close Italian friends, rafted the Colorado river, fell in love with Spain, skied the Rockies, rode a camel in Morocco, and sailed the coast of Maine to name a few. One place she regretted not visiting was Ireland, her ancestral home. Another passion of hers was animals, she adored them. You could find her at a gathering with the host's cat on her lap or their dog by her side. She adopted many throughout her life, from rabbits, cats, dogs, horses, one donkey, and a goat. She thought nothing of different generations having the same name and her latest dog, Lucie, shared her name with her first rabbit and her favorite Aunt! Maggie is survived by her three children and their families. Her daughter Joanna and her granddaughter Hannah, in Los Angeles; son Keith and his wife Andy in Dorset, Andy's son Shawn and granddaughter Addison and grandson Leif,, as well as daughter Laura and her husband Ray in Stratton, granddaughter Sarah, who resides in NYC. She also leaves behind her favorite sister-in-law, Diane. Many of Maggie's dear friends have passed, but those that remain, have continued to include her in their outings. Often finishing the day with her favorite, Wilcox chocolate ice cream. Mom supported and cared about so many good causes throughout her life, and if you wish to make a donation in her memory, please choose something close to your heart. She would greatly approve! A Celebration of Life will be held on September 12, 2020 from 2 to 5, at her home, 143 Witherell Lane. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
.