Marion A Decker, a resident of The Meadows, passed away Monday July 22, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH. Surrounded by her family. Marion was born in Bennington on December 16, 1944 the daughter of Robert Archibald and Grace Prudence (Harrington) Costorf. She attended Manchester Elementary School and graduated from Burr & Burton Seminary where she was a member of the band. Marion worked as a housekeeper for many area inns and motels including the Palmer House and the Inn at Manchester. She also worked at the Enchanted Doll House. She enjoyed listening to classic country music, spending time in the sun, crafts, knitting, shopping, camping and spending time at the farm with family, friends and especially her grandchildren. Marion is survived by her children Kellie Decker of Ozark, Alabama, David Connors, Jr. of Manchester, Robert Connors of Hilton Head. SC and Alicia Cross of Manchester, 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband David Connors, Sr. whom she married in 1961, her second husband Dennis Decker whom she married in 1995, Mr. Decker passed away in February, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her son Jeffery Connors. At the request of the family funeral services will be private. There will be a celebration of life held at the North Meadow Farms on July 31, 2019 at 5pm and all are welcome. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Marion's memory may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
Published in The Manchester Journal from July 26 to Aug. 16, 2019