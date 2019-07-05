|
Mary Haynes passed away June 21st at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington at the age of 101. She was survived by her sons Fred D Watson (Nancie Poulos) and Andrew J Watson (Carol); pre-deceased by her oldest son Brian C Watson; cousins Lisa Schultheis, Lynda Dailey, Kyle Johnson and Jeanne MacIntyre and grandchildren Cathryn Merla-Watson and Jonathan Watson. She was proceeded in death by two husbands: H. Desmond Watson and Donald L Haynes. Mary was the only child of Fred and Helen Colbath, residents of Manchester from the early 1950's until their deaths in the 1970's. Mary was born in Schenectady, NY June 14, 1918 and grew-up and graduated from high school in Port Washington, NY. As a young woman and talented dancer, she joined the School of American Ballet in New York City under the direction of George Balanchine, regarded as the foremost contemporary choreographer in the world of ballet at the time. She danced at the 1938 World's Fair and on Broadway. Mary was invited into Ballet Caravan, a precursor to the New York City Ballet. With this company, she traveled all over the United States. She later toured with the American Ballet Company in South America just prior to the outbreak of WWII, where some of Balanchine's ballets were performed for the first time. As with many of her generation, WWII altered her life: she married Des, he went to war, and soon thereafter she had her first son and two more to follow, dance career over. Mary and her family first came to Manchester in the early 50s to visit with her aunt and uncle, Oscar and Mary Johnson. Her parents purchased a home a mile from the Johnsons and she summered every year in Manchester until she and her second husband retired and moved to the house in the 80s. Mary was an avid golfer and gardener, member of the Equinox Golf Club and Manchester Garden Club for many years. She played her last 18 with her son Fred when she was 90 years old. Until her passing she enjoyed watching weekly PGA events and would even wake up early to watch the British Open live. Mary was grateful for all the kindnesses shown her by friends, neighbors, Meals-on-Wheels, Manchester Health Services, Dr. Robert Schwartz and staff, and the staff at Equinox Terrace and more people than can be listed that allowed her to live in her home for so many years. She led a long and full life. There are no formal funeral services. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Mary's memory may be made to Second Chance Animal Center in Arlington, VT: 2ndchanceanimalcenter.org
Published in The Manchester Journal from July 5 to July 26, 2019