Matthew Paul Jayne, a resident of Stonewall Lane, Dorset, VT passed away at his home on July 6, 2020. The son of Gary and Barbara Jayne, he was born in Annapolis, MD on April15,1968. Matthew graduated from St. Mary's High School in Annapolis in 1986 and received a Bachelor's Degree in International Business from Villanova University in 1990. Matthew owned Jayne Way Construction in Dorset VT. Matthew is loved and will be missed by his parents, Gary and Barbara Jayne of South Bethany, DE, brothers Thomas Jayne of Annapolis, MD, David Jayne of South Bethany, DE, and Daniel Jayne of Fayetteville, NC, and a sister, Teresa Brant of Severna Park, MD. Matthew was devoted to and will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services for Matthew will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Service. Memorial gifts in his memory can be made to the Wilson House in East Dorset VT, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Service P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send personal condolences to the family and celebrations of Matthew's life please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
. Matthew gave of himself unconditionally to so many and received much love and support from this community. His kindness and compassion was far reaching and will live on.