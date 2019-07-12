|
Maurice Johnson was born on June 1, 1943 in Tennessee, and passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019. The birth and death of Maurice is not nearly as relevant as the life he lived to the fullest between those two dates. The "Mayor of Manchester" as some folks referred to him was a strong, dignified man. He is loved and will be missed by many in this small town that he loved and called home. Most residents will remember Maurice for his beautiful flowers along Depot Street that he planted from Spring until Fall. It was not uncommon to see people stopping along Depot Street all day long to visit Maurice or to receive one of his reassuring hugs. Maurice could be found many early evenings and weekends helping with the development of Applejack field, or attending sporting events at Burr & Burton. He was honored for his dedication for attendance at school games. He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, and a man who would give his shirt for a friend.Maurice was the beloved husband and best friend of his one and only love of 57 years, the late Doris Johnson who passed away on April 27,2019. Maurice is survived by his only son, Maurice "Carl" Johnson, and his beloved grand-daughter Mikenna Johnson. She was the light of his life, and he was so proud of her and all of her achievements. He is also survived by two brothers, Elex Johnson (Nancy) of Manchester and George (Beverly) of Key Largo, FL, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends, relatives and extended family. Private burial services will be held by the family in Georgia where Maurice will be laid to rest with his wife, Doris. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester, VT. For online condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in The Manchester Journal from July 12 to Aug. 2, 2019