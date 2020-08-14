Mimi Neff died July 22, 2020 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center She was born in New York, NY on April 2, 1942, the daughter of Michael Dubois and Andrea Whitcraft.



Mimi attended the East Woods School, graduating in the first coed class, continuing her high school education at the Westover School ('56) in Middlebury, CT and attended Sarah Lawrence College. Mimi married and raised a family on Centre Island, Oyster Bay, NY. She and her late husband, W. Perry Neff, were members of the Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club where their collective accomplishments in yachting still make history today.



Mimi and her husband moved to Weston, VT in 1982 partnering Little Holden Farm, built a champion 4H dairy program, became a certified bovine artificial inseminator, consultant for the US Holstein Association, president of the VT Holstein Association and Director of the New England Holstein Association. Within the Weston community, she served on the board of the Weston Health Center, the Weston Craft Show, the Mountain Valley Historical Society, the Old Parish Church and the Little School. Mimi was the former President of the Green Mountain Garden Club. She was currently serving terms as the cemetery commissioner, and trustee of public funds to Weston.



Retiring from farming, she trained her Labradors in obedience, agility and as therapy dogs for visitation at assisted living facilities. An avid gardener using her home for garden tours and suppling flowers for arrangements for local nonprofits, and kindly to anyone in need. Mimi's creative interests complimented her passion for painting. She met weekly with her teacher and friends, inspiring her brushes to transform landscapes. She was a lovely skier and a determined golfer.



She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, W.Perry Neff, and brother Larry. She leaves behind her sons and daughter, Terry(Paula), Stewart(Eilish), Michael(Jane), and Laura Reaper(Tony). She will be deeply missed by her 8 grandchildren, Jasper Neff, Nicholas, Spencer Neff, Jackson, Sydney Reaperand Hazel, Georgia, Evan Roberts.



Given the restrictions of COVID-19 there was a private family burial service to honor her cherished legendary life.



Gifts, in her memory, can be made to: The Old Parish Church, PO Box 125 Weston VT 05161, The Weston Playhouse Theater Company, 703 Main St, Weston VT 05161 or Bennington County Habitat for Humanity PO Box 1159 Manchester, VT 05254



