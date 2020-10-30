Mindy Bloom, age 82, died on October 7 surrounded by her loving family.



Born in the Bronx and raised in South Orange, Mindy attended the Ohio State University where she met her future husband of 63 years, Alan. After graduating in 1958 they returned to New Jersey eventually settling in Livingston where they raised their family. Twenty years ago, Mindy and Alan, retired to Manchester and later Dorset, Vermont where she became very active at the Israel Congregation of Manchester.



Mindy enjoyed everything about life. Her main passion was art and for many years was an accomplishment interior designer. She loved to paint and was an avid gardener, planting vegetables, flowers and fruit trees on her property. She also enjoyed sports and was a skilled bridge player. An ardent Zionist, Mindy and Alan visited Israel 90 times over 50 years.



But of all her life's passions nothing could match her devotion to her family which included her four children Shari, Julie, Laurie and Jeffrey, 23 grandchildren and 49 great grandchildren. Remarkably, she had a close personal relationship with each and every one of them and all 76 of her descendents will miss her terribly.



She will always be remembered for her vibrant and vivacious personality, her sense of humor and her love of life. As her grandson said at the funeral - "Grandma never grew old".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store