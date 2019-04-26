|
|
Noah Gabriel Scott Smith, infant son of Renee (Toutant) and Jeremy Smith, passed away April 10, 2019 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Noah was born on February 26, 2017 at Springfield Hospital in Springfield, VT. Noah loved music, playing with his big sister (aka: "sissy"), and was developing a great personality. Noah leaves behind his parents, sister Alyssa Smith, maternal grandmother Christine Toutant, maternal grandfather Timothy Toutant, paternal grandparents Cheryl & Mark Williams and Steve Smith, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of Noah's life will be held at a later date. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Noah's memory may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
Published in The Manchester Journal from Apr. 26 to May 17, 2019