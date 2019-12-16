|
Patricia 1932 - A. 2019 Burno Patricia A. Burno, of 144 Mountain Drive, Pittsfield, MA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Dec 9th at 11:11, Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Haverhill, Ma. on August 5, 1932, daughter of Chester S and Lila Bazley Thayer. She graduated from Haverhill High School, and the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, in Oberlin, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Music degree.
In 1987, she became the Assistant Chapter Manager of Berkshire County Chapter of the American Red Cross, during which time she represented the Chapter on the Berkshire United Way Planning Partnership Council, Needs Assessment Committee and on the Small Business Committee of the Berkshire Chamber of Commerce.
Previously she had served as the Coordinator of Volunteers, Public Relations and Fund raising for the Berkshire County Chapter. She initiated the Chapter's AIDS Education Program by establishing a Steering Committee, a Medical Speakers Bureau and arranging presentations for various school administrators which resulted in the Chapter becoming the first and leading agency for AIDS education in Berkshire County. The program was submitted to the national Red Cross Program Exchange which was the second most often requested by other Chapters. She retired from the position in 1992.
She taught piano in Haverhill and Pittsfield. For many years she was a soprano soloist at the First Baptist Church of Pittsfield. In 1984, she appeared as on the two cast members in 14 performances of the musical "I Do, I Do" at the Dinner Theater at the Four Season Restaurant at the Thruway House in Albany, NY.
As a volunteer, Ms. Burno served as Past President of the Medical Auxiliary, Past Second Vice President of the Berkshire Medical Center Auxiliary responsible for fundraising, and more recently the Board of the Berkshire Music School. She has also served as a Junior Girl Scout leader and Cadet Scout leader. A member of the First Baptist Church in Pittsfield, she has taught Sunday School, served on boards including the Christian Education, the Trustees and was the first woman chairperson of the Diaconate. She established the "Feed My Sheep" ministry to feed the hungry, which has been active for over 20 years.
Ms. Burno leaves her husband, Dr. Frank I. Burno whom she married on October 7, 1956 at Portland Street Baptist Church in Haverhill, Ma. Besides her husband, she leaves four children, Susan E. Palmgren, PhD and her husband, Mark, of Portland, ME, Mark G. Burno and his wife Alicia, of Clinton, CT., daughter-in-law, Yukari Burno of Japan, Matthew S. Burno and his wife, Pamela of Pittsfield, Ma., Tracy A. Cole and her husband, Henry, of San Diego, Ca., and six grandchildren, Aileen Adams, Heather Burno, Sylvana Burno, Marcelo Burno, Cassidy Cole, Chase Cole and Jennifer Cole Hallman.
She is pre-deceased by her son Jon D. Burno, Sylvia R. Williams and her brother, Crawford B. Thayer.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Celebration of Life services will be held at the First Baptist Church, 88 South St, Pittsfield, MA., Sunday, January 5th 2020 at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations can be made to First Baptist Church. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 16, 2019