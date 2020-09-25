1/1
Patricia A. Dupree
1926 - 2020
Patricia J. Dupree, October 4th, 1926 - September 17th, 2020

On September 17th, 2020, Patricia J. Dupree left this life to continue her mantra, "Always keep learning," in The Next Life. Pat was born on October 4th, 1926 in Portland, Oregon, to Lena Jane (Hornibrook) and Richard Bishop Joyce. She was raised on their farm, and graduated from Sherwood Union High School in 1944. After graduation, she got a job as a typist and stenographer at the Commodity Credit Corporation in Portland, OR. Pat married Don Riker in January, 1945, while he was still in the Navy. When the war ended they spent some time in OR on the farm, and then moved to Fairfield, CT to be near Don's family. One fateful day in 1949, they saw an ad in the CT paper for a farm in Vermont, formerly the Manchester Poor Farm. Pat and Don took on the farm, which became River Meadow Farm, as well as other jobs here in Manchester: Pat with Mr. Markey's insurance company, and Don with Swezey Lumber and the furniture manufacturing company in East Arlington. They adopted a son, Peter, at 5 years of age, and later, a daughter, Dori, also at 5 years of age. They welcomed summer guests at the farm, and as the ski areas opened, they added skiers in the winters. Pat became a licensed real estate broker in 1965, and in 1971 was an insurance agent for the Nationwide Insurance Company on Park Place in Manchester Center, maintaining both positions simultaneously. Pat learned to ski with her children, and loved teaching skiing to beginners with the Bromley Outing Club. She took many ski trips to Europe. Pat was also an accomplished equestrienne, and rode in the 50 to 100 Mile Fall Foliage Rides in Woodstock, VT. Pat's adventurous, curious spirit led her to prioritize traveling in the 1970's, 80's and 90's. She sought out exotic locales and different cultures in Western and Eastern Europe, Central America, Canada, and New Zealand, as well as many US regions and National Parks, and family camping trips in Maine. Life on the farm was always waiting for her return. Pat was a devoted and dedicated member of the First Congregational Church in Manchester, and a member of its choir for many years. She continued to welcome guests year round to her home, and had many repeat guests who wouldn't dream of staying anywhere else. Pat was an intrepid seeker, and brought the best of herself and her formidable abilities to the many groups and charitable organizations she was devoted to. She leaves behind many memories with the people she met and served during her business careers and charitable involvements. All will remember her energy, enthusiasm, and grace. Pat is survived by her son, Peter Forsyth Riker, her daughter, Dori Louise Riker Smyly, a granddaughter, Breanna Lee, great-grandchildren Sierra Lee, Joshua Lee, and Oryan Lee; and her brother, Richard Keith Joyce. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Lena Jane and Richard Bishop Joyce, and her sister, Elizabeth Jane Dupuy. Pat is also pre-deceased by her first husband, Don Riker, and her second husband, Francis Dupree. She is also survived by stepchildren from her marriage to Francis Dupree: Karen Dupree Kennedy, James Dupree, Cathy Dupree, and Lisa Dupree.

Pat's Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 24th, at 3 pm. It will be conducted outdoors on the lawn in front of the First Congregational Church, just behind the Ethan Allen statue, in Manchester Village. Please park in the parking lot at the back of the church. Please arrive at least 15 minutes early to allow for protocols and seating. Masks are required. Social distancing will be observed in the seating. Please dress appropriately for the season and the day's temperature. There will be no singing and no reception as per VOSHA's COVID-19 protocols. Masks will be provided if you forget yours, and hand sanitizer is available. Space is limited to 75 souls due to COVID-19. Please call or email FCC to make a reservation: 802-362-2709, or office@fccmanchester.org . The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.



Published in The Manchester Journal on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Memorial service
03:00 PM
First Congregational Church
Memories & Condolences
September 24, 2020
She was a wonderful friend,and supporter of the arts ,I’ll miss her smile which she always had ,,,,
Pamela marron
Friend
September 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Dee tigue
September 24, 2020
To Peter and Dori, I am very sorry about your Mom. She was a good lady! I remember many childhood outings with your family and mine. May she rest in peace.
Pam Torrey Stiles
Friend
September 23, 2020
Such a wonderful person - so sorry to hear of her passing.
Sally Macquart
Friend
September 23, 2020
I loved going to see Aunt Pat at the farm and swimming in the river on the property, I will miss you! Until we meet again
Debbie Hoyt
Family
September 23, 2020
The fondest memories of my childhood were the times my sister and I sent at the Rikers at River Meadow Farm, helping taking care of the horses, feeding them sugar cubes and riding them, as well. My sister and I walked down the dirt driveway to get the daily mail, passing what was once a sugar house. Pat made peanut butter, jelly, and butter sandwiches, the best in the world, that we would eat on the picnic table. I remember the wooden doors and wrought iron hinges and latches, and the tiny windows, at floor level, of one upstairs bedroom. This was a few years before the adopted Peter and Dori and we also visited after their adoption. One who ever was at the Rikers, can never forget George, either. George, their beloved dog. I remember every inch of that home and how kind Pat and Don were to Alison and I, when we were there, when my mother had Scarlet Fever. May God bless Pat and may she rest in peace and I wish to express my deepest condolences to her family and friends. Pat was a very special woman.
Judith Cherbonneau
Friend
September 23, 2020
Dear Pat,

We have so many wonderful memories of staying with you every February and October for years and years now. You were always so kind to have your beautiful piano tuned for our daughter Estelle to play each time we came. You will be deeply missed by us. Rest in peace. We love you.
Jean-Yves, Terri, Estelle and Theo Magnan
Friend
September 23, 2020
RIP Pat. Through many years of friendship, both personal and business. You were always there to lend a hand. You will be missed.
Karin Hegedus
Friend
