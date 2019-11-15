|
|
Patricia B. Johnston, age 75, died on November 7, 2019 at her home in The McAuley in West Hartford, CT. Born in Philadelphia, PA on June 24, 1944 to Norman and Evelyn (Harper) Brown, she will be missed profoundly by family and friends.
Over her life, she was a second-grade teacher, an award-winning columnist for Medford, NJ's Central Record, and chairman of the board of L & S Corporation, a precision-parts manufacturer in Pennsylvania.
Patricia (never Patty, unless you wanted to lose an appendage) managed to graduate from Bucknell University in three years to marry the love of her life, Robert. They had met when they were students at Lenape High School and were inseparable from that time. After Robert had a heart attack in 2005, Patricia famously told him, "If you die, I'll kill you." They celebrated their 50th anniversary at their farm in Manchester, VT in 2015, after moving from Medford Lakes, NJ.
Diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in her late 20s, Patricia never gave that disease, or the long list of ailments that followed, the satisfaction of slowing her down. People talk of burning a candle at both ends, Patricia threw the whole candle into the fire.
Known as a tireless worker, an eloquent advocate, reasonable adventurer, and a smart cookie, Patricia was a force. She helped launch the South Jersey Art Show benefitting the in 1985, which raised more than a quarter of a million dollars. In later years, supported the building of the Manchester Community Library in her adopted hometown. One example of Patricia's drive was her progress from adult literacy volunteer to author of adult literacy mystery books and accreditation materials to member of the board of Literacy Volunteers of America to interim president of ProLiteracy Worldwide, an international literacy organization. To some, it might seem like a surprising rise. For those who knew her, it was par for the course. Patricia was a beloved grandmother to Tessa, Elizabeth, Benjamin, and Vivienne and would think nothing of dropping everything to head to Istanbul, Switzerland, or Seattle to see them. During her travels, friends could expect to get daily posts on her adventures and the search for the perfect scone. Sadly, good scones are few and far between. Apparently, people put too much sugar in them. Patricia loved ice tea, iris, underdogs, baking and delivering cinnamon buns to friends and family on Christmas Eve, gardening, and had an impressive collection of mystery novels. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert; her children, Amy (Mark Hughes) Johnston and David (Morgan Dutton) Johnston; her grandchildren, Tessa, Benjamin, and Elizabeth Hughes, Vivienne Johnston; and her sister, Ginny Campbell. A private memorial for friends and family will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patricia's name to Manchester Community Library in Manchester, VT (mclvt.org).
Published in The Manchester Journal from Nov. 15 to Dec. 6, 2019