Patricia Mae Grant, 78, of Manchester Ctr, VT passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 4, 2020. The Daughter of Samuel and Eva (Holton) LeBarron she was born in Peru on February 24, 1942. Pat was an active member in the Fraternal Order of Eagles for 46 years. Throughout her time as an FOE sister, she was past Madam President for the Auxiliary of #2551, Madam President for the Vermont State Auxiliary, as well as past New England Regional President of the State of Vermont. She served her auxiliary volunteering in some way or another; hunter's breakfasts, cooking for dinner dances, basket parties as well as volunteering for Bingo. She also spent much time volunteering on the Manchester Fire Department Auxiliary. Pat had many passions in life, but non matched the passion she had for her family and close friends. From Saturday's spent at the rink watching hockey to Friday night dinners at the Eagles, Pat always surrounded herself with the people she loved. Pat is survived by her beloved family. Son Scott Bushee (Winhall, VT); grandson Alexander Bilka (Winhall, VT); granddaughter Mellisa King and her significant other Andrew Patchett (Jamaica, VT); grandson Jay King and wife Angelia (Manchester, VT); great granddaughter Audriauna King and great-great granddaughter Kingsley Benson (arriving soon) (Manchester, VT); great grandsons Zachary and Lucas King who were her absolute pride and joy (Manchester, VT); brothers Ronnie Slade and wife Carol (Dorset, VT); Lloyd Slade and wife Hope (Poultney, VT); and Steve Slade (Manchester, VT); Sisters Brenda Hewes and husband Lee (Pawlet, VT); Linda DeLong and husband Punky (Manchester, VT); Judy Bogart and husband Leonard (Granville, VT); and Cindy Slade (Rutland, VT);half brothers and sisters of Cambridge, NY; along with many nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her twin daughters Deana and Diana Bushee, her daughter Cheryl King; mother Eva Slade, Father Samuel Lebarron, brother Richard Holton, and brothers Roger and David Slade. A graveside service will take place at Factory Point Cemetery located in Manchester, VT on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 3:00pm; Officiated by Brewster-Shea Funeral Service. Masks required. A private family gathering will take place following. To send personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
