Patricia Scheele Broderson passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living in Bennington, VT. Family and friends may find some relief that she is at peace now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and united with her parents, older brother Sam, and her sister Kathy. Pat is survived by her husband Pete of Shaftsbury, VT; her brother Tom Scheele and his wife Mary of McCormick, SC; and her brother Steve Scheele and his wife Zana of Monrovia, CA. She is also survived by her children; Kurt Broderson and his wife Jan of Middlebury, VT; Eric Broderson and his wife Lydia of Shaftsbury, VT; and Gretchen Broderson; her five grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. Pat was a graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School, Wheaton College, and Fairleigh Dickinson University. After teaching in East Orange, NJ, she opened her own pre-school in Tewksbury, NJ, educating her own children as well as many in the community. Her love of children and passion for education were apparent to all who knew her. She was active in her church, both in New Jersey and after retiring in Vermont, singing in the choir until declining health prevented her attendance. Her faith as well as her love of music were with her to the end, as visitors, staff and residents of Brookdale would hear her humming along to hymns on her iPod. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bayada Rutland Hospice, 190 South Main Street Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701. To send the family person condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Feb. 15, 2020