MANCHESTER CENTER, VT - Philip T. Pope, age 93, of Manchester Center and Poultney, Vermont, passed peacefully at home on February 28, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Charlotte (Polly) Thrall Pope.
Phil was born in San Francisco and grew up in New Jersey, where he met Polly in seventh grade French class. Phil served overseas as a Marine in World War 2. On his return stateside, he continued his Princeton education where he had left off and married in 1948.
In the following years Phil and Polly busily parented five children: Christiana Pope, Lucinda Pope Scanlan, Stephen Pope, Bailey Pope and Laura Pope Pavlovich. As the years passed, they were graced with 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
During these years, Phil founded, built and ran Pope Chemical Corporation in Paterson, New Jersey. He was also very involved in church, civic and Boy Scout and Girl Scout leadership. Phil enjoyed introducing outdoor adventures to many young people. He was also an avid fisherman, from the Mettowee River to the rivers and shores of Alaska. He skied in Utah and fished in Alaska well into his nineties.
After Phil & Polly retired to Poultney, VT in 1987, both became busy in community and church affairs. Phil was Tree Warden for Poultney, sat on the Board of Green Mountain College and the Vermont Water Quality Board and served several terms as President of the Lake St. Catherine Association.
In 2005 Phil and Polly moved from Poultney to Equinox Village in Manchester Center. The EV community will remember how Phil Pope's daily morning greeting to all belied the intrepid outdoorsman hidden beneath. Phil and Polly shared an annual luncheon of fresh-caught salmon for their EV neighbors at the family's Lake St Catherine home. Neighbors enjoyed their annual Christmas caroling party and sang from books that he and Polly had created decades ago.
Funeral services will be held at the First Congregational Church of Manchester at 2:00 pm on March 28, 2020. A gathering will be held at the Church fellowship hall following the service.
A brief graveside internment ceremony will be held on August 1 in Poultney, with a celebration of life to follow at the Lake St. Catherine house.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to continue Phil's legacy of charity and volunteerism by donating to the in his memory.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Mar. 13, 2020