Raymond J. Nissen
1937 - 2020
Raymond J. Nissen, 83, of Dorset passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, VT. Ray was born July 7, 1937 in Jersey City, NJ to Mary and Anthony Nissen and was raised in Bayonne, NJ. He attended Saint Peter's Preparatory and Saint Peter's University in Jersey City.

Ray worked in financial roles with companies including Chase Manhattan Bank in New York, Chrysler Capital in Stamford, CT, and most recently as Managing Director, Finance of Rolls-Royce Power Ventures in London where he lived and worked for several years. After Ray retired he lived in Dorset full time with his wife, Pat, where they've owned their home since the 1980s.

Ray was an avid fly fisherman and spent many days in search of trout on the Mettowee and Battenkill rivers. When not in the water Ray would be found working around the house where he and Pat spent many happy days tending to their beautiful gardens. A lover of animals, especially dogs, Ray was a proud owner of Harry, adopted from Second Chance Animal Shelter in Arlington where Ray served on the board, and most recently his golden retriever, Sophie.

He is survived by his wife, Pat, of Dorset; his sister, Jean Kunkel of Fairfield, CA; his former spouse Rose Evans of Toms River, NJ; his three sons James (Janet) of Chatham, NJ, Raymond (Mary Ann) of Oxford, MD, and Robert (Sandra) of New Providence, NJ; his grandchildren Phillip, Jack, and Will; and his nephew Christopher Lowell (Carolyn) of Boston, MA. Ray was predeceased by his brother William Nissen of Rutherford, NJ.

Donations can be made in Ray's name to Second Chance Animal Shelter 1779 VT-7A, Arlington, VT 05250 https://2ndchanceanimalcenter.org/

Published in The Manchester Journal on Jul. 24, 2020.
