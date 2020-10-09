Richard H Gabert 79 passed away in his home of Willimantic Maine on Sept. 25, 2020.



He was born March 25, 1941, son of Fred & Elna Gabert.



He served two years in the US Army. In 1965 he married the love of his life Barbra Jones Gabert.



Over the years they raised six children, built several houses. Richard worked many years in the sawmill in Weston. Mackenzie Cons, Tall Mines in Ludlow and truck driver.



In 1997 Richard & Barbra moved to Maine to live out their golden years.



He is survived by his children Fred Hale, Nancy Walsh, Betty Hodgin, Richard Hale, Rick Gabert, a brother Howard Gabert, sisters Marion Bourn, Margret Stone, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.



He is predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Barbara who passed Nov. 25, 2008. Daughter, Victoria Gabert Ruggles who passed Sept. 4, 2017.



There will be no services as requested by Richard.



