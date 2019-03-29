|
On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, Robert Lyman, loving husband and father of 3 children, passed away peacefully in his Peru, Vermont home at the age of 92. Most people know him as Bob. Bob was born on April 25, 1926 in Elizabeth, NJ to Frank and Helen Lyman. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University in 1949. On May 21, 1949, he married Joan Florence Chuita. They raised three children, Beverly, Leslie and Michael. He served as Chief Financial Officer for Benton & Bowles and Jordan, Case, Taylor & McGrath advertising agencies in New York City. Bob was a U.S. Navy pilot, football player, community leader, skier, and tennis player. He was the starting right tackle for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Belleville Iron Dukes. He regularly organized trips with friends to Rutgers football games and fueled great passion for the New York Giants among family members. Joan and Bob raised their children in Madison, NJ and many remember his service to lead youth football and baseball. He also volunteered to lead many organizations outside work, including the Bromley Village Association and the Bower House Association, applying his great skill in finance and management. Bob was super-handy, with a tool bench carefully designed to achieve any task around the house, except plumbing! He was also an avid reader of the New York Times and Wall Street Journal and never shied away from a good conversation about the news. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Joan, father, Frank, mother, Helen, sister Agnes and brother Edward. His sister, Nancy Huse, three children, Beverly, married to Michael Bullock, Leslie, Michael, married to Karen Lyman, and several nieces and nephews survive him. He has seven grandchildren; Clare Boyd, married to Walker Boyd, Noah Bullock, Alexis Oonk, married to Ryan Oonk, Lucy Bullock-Sieger, married to Daniel Sieger, Maxwell Davis, Kyle Lyman and Eric Lyman. He also has four great grandchildren, Una Boyd, Bea Boyd, Harper Oonk and Birch Sieger. A Mass of Christian Death and Burial was held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church(Christ Our Savior Parish) at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Londonderry Rescue Squad or Mountain Valley Health Center c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Service P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted services to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Services, Manchester Center VT.
Published in The Manchester Journal from Mar. 29 to Apr. 19, 2019