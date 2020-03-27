|
Robert (Bob) Gray Howard, loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend died at his home in Delray Beach Florida on Thursday, March 12th, 2020. He had previously lived in Rye New York and Manchester Vermont. He was ninety-five years old. He is survived by his wife of seventy-two years Janet (Staley) Howard, two daughters Susan Canada and her husband Dennis of Boynton Beach Florida, Sally Wichert and her husband Kim of Burlington Vermont, his grandson David Bruce and his wife Krista and great-grandchildren Braxton, Taylor, and Eliza of Greenwich Connecticut and his granddaughter Carolyn Long and her husband Elisha and great-granddaughters Sophie and Emma of Cohasset Massachusetts. He is also survived by his nieces Diane Bernard, Jean McCormick, and Ann Lacey and his nephews Stuart Staley and Kip Howard. He is predeceased by his father and mother Frank and Nan Howard and his brother Norman Howard.
He was born in Johnson City New York and raised in Binghamton New York where he attended the local high school. He attended Hamilton College. On March 12, 1945, seventy-five years to the day he died, he was appointed to the rank of Ensign in the U.S. Navy. After the war, he returned to Hamilton College and in 1948 with his degree in hand and Janet his Wells College bride by his side returned to Binghamton and his family's hardware business A.L. Davis Son Inc. He then moved to Rye New York and worked for the brokerage firm of Reynolds and Company. Throughout his thirty years with the firm, he contributed to its expansion and success until his retirement in 1984 as executive Vice-President of what had become Dean Witter Reynolds. Bob was an active member of the Rye Presbyterian Church and other community Boards. In 1996 he was awarded an honorary degree from Hamilton College.
He will be remembered by all for his sense of humor and loyalty and love of his family and friends. A proud member of the greatest generation has died. He will be truly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Robert Howard Scholarship at Hamilton College or a .
Published in The Manchester Journal on Mar. 27, 2020