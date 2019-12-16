|
Robert 1993 - "Bobby" J. 2019 Race Robert "Bobby" Joseph Race, 26, passed away on December 8th, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida surrounded by his family.
Bobby lived for 2 wheels on open road, a good pickup game and doing any crazy thing he could think of to make people laugh hysterically. He was born with no fear and was always up for anything. Life was a great ride and he lived it.
His warm, infectious smile and fun, spirited energy will be sorely missed by so many.
He leaves behind his mother and step-father, Penny and Joseph Ciliberti; his father, Joseph Race; his sister, Tricia Race; his step-brother, Zakkary Ciliberti; as well as all of his grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service will be held, SATURDAY, December 28, 2019 at 3:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, PITTSFIELD, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Motorcycle Relief Project, PO Box 3220, Evergreen CO 80437; or www.motoreleif.org. A non-profit that provides therapeutic motorcycle adventures to veterans and first responders suffering with PTSD and other issues.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 16, 2019