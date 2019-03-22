|
|
Robert Seward Menson, 92, passed away March 12, 2019 at The Pines in Rutland. Bob was born June 22, 1926 in Buffalo, NY, to Sjoerd and Margaretha Mensonides, Dutch immigrants. He enlisted as an aviation cadet in the United States Air Corps during World War II interrupting his education at the University of Maryland. After the war, he returned, earning a degree in Transportation and Traffic Management. He remained with the Army Transportation Corps Reserves, serving 36 years. Bob eventually attained the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Army before retirement. Bob's civilian career was in marketing and production management first in Buffalo and later in New York City. In later years, he owned a company that developed and produced tennis products that were used by some well known tennis professionals. In 1972, Bob married Joan Benoy, they continued to live and work in NYC. It was during this time his love of Vermont truly blossomed, first with a ski home at Stratton and then a historic home in Dorset that he renovated with loving attention. Throughout his life community involvement was important to Bob. He served proudly in many organizations: he was the Director of the Junior Chamber of Commerce in Buffalo, Trustee and member of a residential cooperative board in New York City, served on the Dorset Zoning Board of Adjustment, was Chairman of the Dorset Citizens for Responsible Growth, and Director of Vermonters for a Clean Environment. He was manager and Sexton for the Maple Hill Cemetery in Dorset, a volunteer position he held until retiring at age 90. In appreciation for their exceptional community involvement, the residents of Dorset honored Bob and Joan by dedicating the 2016 Town Report to them. They were recognized at the town meeting and presented with a framed tribute for their service. Bob was a member of the First Congregational Church in Manchester Center. Bob is survived by Joan, his devoted wife of 46 years. He is also survived by his children from a first marriage: Elizabeth Menson Sio and husband, Kevin, of Skaneateles, NY, their three children Tobin, Benjamin, and Carson and Barrett Menson and partner, Martha Perkins, of Ashby, MA and his children, Victoria and Forrester. Bob also had one great grandchild, Rosemarie Sio. Bob was pre-deceased by his son, Barton Seward, his brother, John Menson, and sisters, Jacoba Taylor and Annette Bickel. Bob will be remembered for his strength of character, for his loving commitment to family, friends and community, and for the unwavering humor and generosity that touched so many lives. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Congregational Church, Manchester, VT or Second Chance Animal Shelter. There will be a memorial service later this spring at the church and a private graveside service, with full military honors, at Maple Hill Cemetery. To send personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in The Manchester Journal from Mar. 22 to Apr. 12, 2019