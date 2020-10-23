Roger E. Preuss, 79, a resident of East Dorset, peacefully passed away Monday October 19, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family. Roger was born in Bronx, NY, on September 10, 1941. The son of the late Ernest Otto Preuss and Teresa Kuebler, he graduated from Yonkers Middle High School, followed by SUNY Farmingdale where he studied horticulture. As a horticulturist, Roger established Manchester's Equinox Valley Nursey in 1979. Roger was a United States Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam Era. He supported the Vermont Veterans' Home in Bennington, and was an active supporter of the Wounded Warrior
Program. He also established a Plant A Row for the Hungry garden, which benefitted Meals On Wheels and the Community Food Cupboard. Roger enjoyed traveling all over the world-including five continents-to camp, fish, and hike, as well as to motorcycle and horseback ride. Previously, he was president of the Small Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, and was very involved in horticulture wherever he went, such as when he rediscovered a lost, antique lilac and proudly reintroduced it as 'Equinox Valley'. Roger cherished times spent with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Penny Goehring Preuss of East Dorset, whom he married in Pearl River, NY, in 1964; his children: Roger "Chip" Preuss Jr. and Jennifer Casey, both of Manchester Center; his children-in-law: Amy Preuss and Craig Casey; his grandchildren: Roger "Trey" Preuss III, Ashley Preuss, Ryan Casey, Trevor Casey and Cody Casey. He is also survived by his brother Richard Preuss of Oakland, Calif. At the request of the family there are no formal funeral services. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Roger's memory may be made to the Vermont Veterans Home Activities Fund, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255.To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
.The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.