1/
Roger E. Preuss
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger E. Preuss, 79, a resident of East Dorset, peacefully passed away Monday October 19, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family. Roger was born in Bronx, NY, on September 10, 1941. The son of the late Ernest Otto Preuss and Teresa Kuebler, he graduated from Yonkers Middle High School, followed by SUNY Farmingdale where he studied horticulture. As a horticulturist, Roger established Manchester's Equinox Valley Nursey in 1979. Roger was a United States Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam Era. He supported the Vermont Veterans' Home in Bennington, and was an active supporter of the Wounded Warrior Program. He also established a Plant A Row for the Hungry garden, which benefitted Meals On Wheels and the Community Food Cupboard. Roger enjoyed traveling all over the world-including five continents-to camp, fish, and hike, as well as to motorcycle and horseback ride. Previously, he was president of the Small Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, and was very involved in horticulture wherever he went, such as when he rediscovered a lost, antique lilac and proudly reintroduced it as 'Equinox Valley'. Roger cherished times spent with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Penny Goehring Preuss of East Dorset, whom he married in Pearl River, NY, in 1964; his children: Roger "Chip" Preuss Jr. and Jennifer Casey, both of Manchester Center; his children-in-law: Amy Preuss and Craig Casey; his grandchildren: Roger "Trey" Preuss III, Ashley Preuss, Ryan Casey, Trevor Casey and Cody Casey. He is also survived by his brother Richard Preuss of Oakland, Calif. At the request of the family there are no formal funeral services. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Roger's memory may be made to the Vermont Veterans Home Activities Fund, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255.To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brewster-Shea Funeral and Cremation Services
34 Park Place
Manchester Center, VT 05201
802-362-1500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brewster-Shea Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved