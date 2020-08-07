1/
Ruth E. Thorne
1947 - 2020
Ruth E. Thorne, 73, of Hebron, NY passed away suddenly at her residence on July 24, 2020.

She is remembered as a loving mother and sister, a considerate and good-humored friend, and a compassionate caregiver.

She was predeceased by her parents Thomas F. and Elizabeth (Barends) Hayes, Jr. Her husband, David, stepson Scott and close family friends Maurice and Doris Johnson.

She worked for 25 years at Equinox Terrace in Manchester, Vermont. During the time she spent there, she channeled her kind and empathetic spirit into all her daily interactions with clientele and co-workers.

She is survived by her daughter; Christine Thorne and son-in-law Rick Kulmane, Jr. of Hebron, NY, stepson; James of AZ, brother; George Hayes (Allie) of MA, sister; Helen Weeks of FL and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the global pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider a donation in her name to the American Lung Association c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Service P.O. Box 885 Manchester Ctr, VT 05255.

Published in The Manchester Journal on Aug. 7, 2020.
