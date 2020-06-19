Ruth Gaffney Gage passed away on June 10, 2020. Born on Nov. 16, 1941, Ruth grew up the oldest of the Gaffney girls on a farm in Rochester, Vermont, where she had a happy childhood and first developed her lifelong love of animals and the natural beauty of our state. Since 1976, her home on South Road in Peru was a place of love to share with countless pets - dogs and cats mostly - and beautiful flower gardens. Over the years, her house was a symbol of her love, a refuge for innumerable friends and family who might stay for dinner, or for weeks at a time, depending upon their need.
As a real estate broker at Bromley Village in Peru for nearly the last 50 years, she became well-known for her professionalism and her caring demeanor. In an industry dominated by men, she was a leader who became admired for her strength and tenacity, and was a role model for other women who sought to advance their careers.
Ruth was a loving mother, and her two sons, John and Jamie, grew up in Peru blessed by her love and strong moral character, and her positive influence kept them rooted with pride here in Vermont. She was a doting and loving grandmother to five grandchildren; Azurah, Marjon, Lula, Aidan and especially, her oldest, Dylan, who lived at her house for the last 15 years of her life and gave her great happiness throughout her waning years.
Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.legacy.com, and donations can be made in her name to the Vermont Humane Society. Graveside services will be held in the Peru Village Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, and a celebration of life held at Bromley Mountain thereafter.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.