Sandra Jane Richardson West, 78, a resident of Rowley Lane passed away Sunday August 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Sandra was born in Springfield, VT on November 14, 1941 the daughter of the late Paul and Hazel Johnson Richardson. She attended school in Weston and graduated from Chester, Vermont High School. Sandra worked in retail for many years and also volunteered at the Thrifty Attic in Londonderry. She loved driving her restored Model-A Ford, enjoyed gardening, cooking, loved all kinds of animals, listening to classic country and Irish music, figure skating and spending time with her family. Sandra is survived by her daughters Karen West Curtis of Winslow, ME and Peggy West of South Londonderry, her brother Allen Richardson of Pawlet, VT and grandchildren Justine and Nellie West and Kimberly and Ethan Curtis and nieces. At the request of the family services will be private. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Sandra's memory may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, c/o Brewster Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
