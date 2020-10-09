1/1
Sarah (Scotty) Aquilino
1941 - 2020
Sarah (Scotty) Aquilino, 79, a resident of Bondville, VT passed away Sunday October 4, 2020 at her home. Sarah was born in Middletown, NY on January 19, 1941 the daughter of the late Joseph and Grace Marceano Menite and attended local schools. Sarah worked in advertising and lived in New York City for many years. Along with her husband Matteo, she helped run Regale Amusements, a touring amusement company, traveling the USA to bring joy to thousands of children and owned and operated the River Café in Bondville. She also owned the Winhall Market and presently the Bromley Market. She remained very active in Real Estate. Sarah loved to cook and entertain. She loved traveling with friends. She loved decorating her home, providing a warm place for people to gather. With her husband she skied, played golf and tennis. Sarah is survived by her aunt, Angelina Speirs in Middletown, NY, many cousins of which Sarah was the eldest of the cousins, (a role she loved), godchildren and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Matteo (Matty) Aquilino who died in 2009. Sarah touched many people in her life and will be missed by those she loved. A special thank you to the medical/nursing staff at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, the friends that visited her during this difficult time and the healthcare staff that cared for her at home. At the request of the family the funeral mass will be private. A graveside committal service will be held Saturday October 17, 2020 at 12:30pm at Bondville Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the family politely asks that face masks be worn and social distancing observed if attending the committal service. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Sarah's memory may be made to a charity of your choice, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.



Published in The Manchester Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brewster-Shea Funeral and Cremation Services
34 Park Place
Manchester Center, VT 05201
802-362-1500
