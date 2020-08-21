Shelby A. Cotham, 32, a resident of Manchester, passed away August 11, 2020 at Glens Falls, NY Hospital. Shelby was born in Bennington, on November 19, 1987 the daughter of Mark and Jacqualyn Metcalfe Cotham. She attended Arlington schools and Arlington Memorial High School. Shelby worked as a server and bartender for Mulligans Restaurant in Manchester for many years. She enjoyed gardening, spending time outside in the sun and traveling. She especially loved Florida and the beach where she even loved the humidity. She cherished times spent with her family and her niece and nephew most of all. Shelby is survived by her mother and father Jacqualyn and Mark, her brother Matthew Cotham of Manchester, sister Stacey Bourdon of Florida, her niece Harper Cotham and nephew Torian Cotham. A time of visitation for Shelby will be held Wednesday August 19, 2020 from 3-5pm at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT. For those in attendance the funeral home politely asks that you wear a mask due to the Corona Virus Pandemic. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Shelby's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255.