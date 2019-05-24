Home

Shirley C. Smith Obituary
Shirley C. Smith, 88, a resident of Deerwood Hill, passed away November 4, 2018 at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington. Shirley was born in Milford, NH on January 7, 1930 the daughter of the late Cecil and Maude Langille and attended local school. Shirley worked as a Travel Agent & administrative assistant for many years. She enjoyed golf, travel, dining out, crossword puzzles and visiting with friends. Shirley is survived by her step-children Jeffrey Smith of South Londonderry, VT, Scott Smith of Danbury, CT and Kimberly Tenner of Arlington, VT. She was preceded in death by here husband Nelson Smith who passed away March 19, 2016. Graveside services for Shirley will be held in the spring in Gleebview Cemetery in South Londonderry on May 25 at 1:00, with a Celebration of Life immediately following at the South Londonderry Train Depot building. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Shirley's memory may be made to the , c/o of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
Published in The Manchester Journal from May 24 to June 14, 2019
