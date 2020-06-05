Siegfried Maier of Manchester, VT passed away peacefully Tuesday morning in the presence of his children on May 19, 2020. Siegfried was born on May 10th, 1936 in Kolbermoor, Germany near Munich. He was the 4th of 5 children. Siegfried came to America in 1957 to visit his brother and sister in law in West Orange, NJ. During his visit he met his bride to be, Georgiana Lemunyon at Lake Hopatong State Park. They married in 1960 and eventually settled in Somerville, NJ. They had five children, Sheryl, Erich, Christopher, Cynthia, and Alexander. Siegfried founded Maier Electronics in 1962 as a manufacturer of ultraviolet flame sensing devices. These vacuum tube sensors are still used to protect against explosion hazards in high pressure boilers for electric utilities, tanker ships, and oil refining towers. Sieg was a member of a research team that invented this technology at McGraw Edison Research Labs in West Orange, NJ. Sieg's love for skiing led him to build a ski chalet in Killington, VT. In 1974 Sieg moved his family and entire operation to Manchester, VT, where Maier Electronics continued operation on Lincoln Avenue for 38 years until it closed in 2012. Sieg was a member of the InnKeepers Race at Bromley and also skied at Stratton. Sieg also was an avid pilot. He kept an airplane at Equinox Airport, often giving friends and relatives rides for an aerial view of foliage over the Green Mountains. In the 1980's Sieg became one of Manchester's primary industrial developers. Maier Development built and managed the Manchester Valley Industrial Park on RT7A for over 20 years. The rental properties have been occupied by various local businesses throughout the Manchester area. In 1997 Siegfried became naturalized as a US citizen at the Shelburne Museum in Shelburne, VT. As a long time member of Northshire Baptist Church he served many years as a trustee and deacon. He embraced the teachings of the gospel, and loved to sing. He preferred the older hymns but enjoyed some of the new choruses as well. He also attended weekly services at Equinox Terrace where he lived for the past 2 years. He had many interests and activities including long distance swims at Lake St. Catherine or in his pond, landscaping, tennis, biking, boats and German cars. He also loved history and was an avid reader. Since English was his 2nd language, he never ceased to amaze his kids with how many English words he knew... a walking dictionary. He had an infectious (Mozart Amadeus like) laugh and loved a well told joke, funny story or glib saying...i.e. "not today though". Siegfried was predeceased by his loving wife Georgie of 41 years and his grandson Robbie. He leaves his 5 children, their spouses and 16 grandchildren, who as if on cue, prompted a wide smile on Opa's face. May God bless you Opa. You have lived a blessed life. "We do not weep as those without hope." 1 Thessalonians 4:13. We will miss you. A Memorial Service in honor of Siegfried Maier's life will be held at Northshire Baptist Church on Saturday, July 18 at 11am. Donations in Siegfried's memory may be made to Northshire Baptist Church c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in The Manchester Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.