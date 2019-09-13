Home

Stephen Gottdiener, 87, a resident of Dorset, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2019. Steve was born in Brooklyn, NY and spent much of his life in Montclair, New Jersey before moving to Manhattan and ultimately retiring to Vermont. His professional accomplishments were many but his proudest achievement (as he was quick to share) was his family. Steve was an avid skier and golfer but he will be remembered most for his big smile, his compassionate heart and his engaging and loving personality. He is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis, his children, Gary and Sheryl and Scott and Karen, and his grandchildren, Adam, Dana, Jared and Emma.
Published in The Manchester Journal from Sept. 13 to Oct. 4, 2019
