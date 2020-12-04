Our beloved patriarch, Thomas David Bush, Sr., of Manchester, Vermont passed unexpectedly on Monday, November 23, 2020. Leaving a huge hole in our hearts. He always had a smile on his face and made friends everywhere he went. Tom was born March 9th, 1936 in Danby Vermont to Charles Bush and Kate Crandell Bush Keyes. He attended school in Danby and Manchester Vermont. At the young age of seventeen Tom enlisted in the United States Air Force, stationed in Illinois he worked on some of the first computers. After returning home to Vermont he met his best friend and love of his life Beverly Ann Burke. They married on August 27, 1960. Tom and Bev went on to raise five of their own children and helped to raise many others. He always helped anyone in need and was a large part of any community he lived in. Early in their marriage Tom and Bev raised their family in Manchester and ran Lydia's Taxi Service. They then moved to Windham and finished raising their children. Tom worked at Vermont Yankee as a Machinist for over 30 years, taking pride in being a Union Worker. Once retired from Vermont Yankee, Tom and Bev moved to Simms, Montana, where he worked part time for the Town of Simms Sewer Department. Tom spent much of his time in Montana hunting and fishing, with his brother Jerry, kids, grandkids, nephews, nieces and friends. When he wasn't fishing or hunting he and his beloved dog Copper were taking Bev to yard sales. Tom and Bev moved back to Manchester 8 years ago to be closer to their family. Tom took it easy from here on out making friends and enjoying his family. But still always lending a hand to those in need. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Bush and Kate Crandell Bush Keyes. His daughter Katie Bush, sisters Jane Baker, Lydia Shores, and Effie Bolster. Brothers Jerome Bush and wife Doris, Francis Bush and wife Christine. Brothers Jack, Tim, David, and Warren Keyes. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Beverly Ann Bush of Manchester. Brothers George Bush (Alice) and Patrick Keyes. Sisters Bev Brown (Roger), Doris Rukat, and Mary Keyes (Valarie) His children Iona Reynolds (Michael) of South Londonderry, Thomas Bush, Jr., (Tara) of Pawlet, Ethan Bush (Tammy) of East Swansey, NH, Ira Bush (Kari) of Woodstock, Ontario, Canada. His pride and joy, grandchildren, Emily, Rebecca, Jennifer, Christopher, Thomas, Tanner, Abigail, Jesse, Jacob, Isabella, Olivia, Nate, Rachel, Trisha, Jessica and 9 great grandchildren. Tom will be missed by many we can honor his memory by making a new friend or helping those in need. When you smile, remember his love shines. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bennington Health and Rehabilitation Activities Department, 2 Blackberry Lane, Bennington, Vermont 05201. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no service. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
