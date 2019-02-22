|
Timothy Gardner Sheedy, a former longtime East Dorset resident, died unexpectedly on Feb. 8 of natural causes, at his home in Rutland. He was 67.
He was born in Bennington in May 1951, the fourth child and third son, to Stuart R. and Mary Harrigan Sheedy, who preceded him in death.
The family moved from East Dorset to Long Island in 1952, but spent part of every August with grandparents in East Dorset. After growing up in Syosset, N.Y., Tim moved back north in his 20s and lived in the family home in East Dorset for nearly 40 years, until 2017, when he moved to Rutland.
Until his retirement, Tim was employed as a carpenter. In his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors and loved canoeing and hiking, usually accompanied by his dog, always a Newfoundland. He read the entire New York Times every day and also enjoyed reading history. He lived for much of his adult life with depression and though it prevented his living a full life, he was close to his siblings and their children. He last saw his family a few weeks ago, at a family gathering in New Jersey.
Tim is survived by his six siblings: Ann Bradburd of Potsdam, N.Y., and Maplewood, N.J.; Philip of Port Henry, N.Y.; Mike of Syosset; Elizabeth Oguss and her husband, David, of Montclair, N.J.; Nicholas and his wife, Diana, of Syosset; and Sara and her husband, Michael Hobart, of Bellingham, Wash.
He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Nathaniel Bradburd (Veda), Catherine Bradburd Lord (Ben), Victoria Ludas Orlofsky (Seth), Mark Ludas, John Ludas, Zachary Sheedy, Alexander Sheedy, Jacob Sheedy, Abigail Hobart, and Julia Hobart; and by six great-nieces and -nephews: Florence and Ira Bradburd, Juniper and Jasper Lord, and Maren and Jane Orlofsky.
A memorial gathering in East Dorset will be held on May 11th, time to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the animal welfare organization of your choice.
Published in The Manchester Journal from Feb. 22 to Mar. 15, 2019