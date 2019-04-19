|
|
Manchester - Timothy Garrison McNally, 30, died April 15, 2019 when he was hit by a truck while working on a jobsite. He was born December 29, 1988 in Morristown, NJ.
He attended Burr and Burton Academy for high school in Manchester Center, VT, where he played on the varsity lacrosse team. He went on to graduate from the University of Montana in 2012, where he majored in Geology and minored in Climate Change. He had recently moved to Raleigh-Durham, NC, where he was working as a geologist.
Timothy is survived by his parents Howard and Nancy, his brothers Tyler, Jonathan, and Michael, sister-in-law Elisabeth and his niece Olive, his beloved dogs Nellie and Dexter, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Tim was a kind and gentle soul who loved the outdoors, live music and his dogs. He had a deep scientific understanding of the natural world and its processes. His face would light up discussing geology, the Disco Biscuits, and woodworking. He felt most at home in the mountains, on the golf course, or knee deep in a river fly fishing. He took pride in helping others understand his work and the sciences he spent so many years studying. Tim's lightness and warmth was felt by everyone who knew him.
A Celebration of Timothy Garrison McNally's life will be held at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 398 Bonnet Street, Manchester Center, Vermont, 05255 at 10AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Immediately following the service a reception will be held at the family home in Manchester.
The family has chosen to establish a scholarship in the Department of Geoscience in memory of Timothy. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Timothy can be made to The University of Montana Foundation. Checks should be made out to the The UM Foundation and mailed to The UM Foundation, PO Box 7159, Missoula, MT 59807-7159. You must write "Timothy Garrison McNally" on the check. You may also give online: https://www.supportum.org/give/default.php - Complete the form and for Choose a designation select "Other." And write "Timothy Garrison McNally" in the Comments/additional information. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
Published in The Manchester Journal from Apr. 19 to May 10, 2019