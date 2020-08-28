1/
Timothy John Hanrahan
1942 - 2020
Timothy John Hanrahan 77 passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 20 , 2020 at his home in Manchester Center, Vermont. Timothy was born December 24, 1942 to William Hanrahan and Mary (Pennessi) Hanrahan in Mount Kisco, New York. Timothy served in the U.S. Army during The Vietnam War. He was Honorably discharged December 31, 1969. He became a member of the Bedford Hills, NY Fire Department in 1962 and served as Chief of the Fire Department in 1976. Timothy also served on several committees within the Fire Department and was honored as Fireman of the year in 1994. Timothy continued to serve his community as a Police Officer for 14 years at the Bedford, NY Police Department from 1973 to 1986 and acted as an Emergency Medical Technician throughout his career. Along with his love of serving his community, Timothy enjoyed the great outdoors which include hunting, fishing, trips to Montana and Wyoming, and spending time with his dogs. Another hobby of his, that he took great pride in, was making sure his property was meticulously manicured. One of his proudest and most cherished moments of his life is when he became a grandfather (Poppy) and spending as much time as he could with his three grandchildren. Timothy is survived by his; daughter Amy Rotondo and her husband Anthony Rotondo; grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, and Caitlyn Rotondo; stepdaughter, Noelle Gault and her husband JB Gault along with their children, Nicolas and Zachary; and love of his life and longtime Companion Mary Lynch; and sister; Rosemary Bley A memorial service will be announced at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in his memory, donations can be made to the Bedford Hills Fire Department in New York, the Manchester Fire Department in Vermont, or the Second Chance animal shelter, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester center, VT.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
