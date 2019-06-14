|
|
Londonderry, VT - Vincent S. Johnson, 95, passed away peacefully at home May 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. Vin had lived for the last 31 years in Londonderry, VT moving only 5 months ago to Guilford, CT. Vin was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and true friend to many with a fantastic attitude and enthusiasm for life. Vin loved the outdoors, golf, skiing, singing and his greatest joy came from being with family and friends. Vin was a member of the American Union of Swedish Singers for 65 years singing with Apollo Singing Society in New Haven, CT as well as a founding member of Nordic Harmoni in Londonderry, VT and a member of the choir in the many churches he attended through his years.
Vin was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 1, 1923 the son of the late Swan M and the late Freda Markusen Johnson. Vin spent his youth in Hamden, CT after graduating from Hamden High School, he earned his degree from Bentley College in Accounting. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp where he was a pilot. Vin is survived by his wife of 71 years E. Carol Hitchcock, his sons Paul (Diane) Johnson of Murrells Inlet, SC, and Peter (Kathy) Johnson of North Haven, CT. Vin is also survived by 5 grandchildren Jennifer (Matthew) Howlett of North Haven, CT, Michael (Fiona) Johnson of North Haven, CT, Michelle (Adam) Mills of Falls Church, VA, Lauren (Richard) Evans of Woodbridge, CT and Colleen (Nick) Bruce of Arvada, CO and 14 great-grandchildren.
The interment service of his ashes with Military Honors will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Londonderry, Vermont on Saturday June 22, 2019 at noon. The service of Thanksgiving for and Celebration of Vin's life will follow at 1:00 p.m. at The Second Congregational Church of Londonderry, 2051 North Main St., Londonderry, VT. Memorial contributions in Vin's honor may be made to The Second Congregational Church of Londonderry, P.O. Box 77, Londonderry, VT 05148 or Mountain Valley Health Center (MVHC), 38 Route 11, Londonderry, VT 05148.
Published in The Manchester Journal from June 14 to July 5, 2019