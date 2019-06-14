|
|
MANCHESTER - William (Bill) John Kent, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on May 30, 2019, following a long illness. Bill was born on August 5, 1935, the son of the late Albert and Anna (LaGrange) Kent. He attended local schools, graduating from Burr and Burton Seminary in 1954. He married Ruth (Kelley) Kent on May 6, 1957.
Bill worked at Ekwanok Country Club and Bromley Mountain during high school and later was in the plumbing and carpentry trades in the Manchester area, retiring in 2000. He enjoyed visiting family and friends near and far, playing golf, snowmobiling, hunting with his son, and spending his later years wintering in Florida.
In addition to his parents, Bill was pre-deceased by his siblings; Walter Kent, Jane (Kent) Fotler, and Marie (Kent) Griffis. Surviving family includes his wife of 62 years, Ruth, his brother, Albert (Skee) Kent of Manchester, his two children; Vicki (Kent) Keller of Austin, Texas and John Kent Sr. and his wife Diane (Bierwirth) of Manchester, four grandchildren; Samantha (Garver) Washington and her husband Nick of Austin, Texas, Preston Garver and his wife Beth of New Bern, North Carolina, Kathleen (Kent) Proft and her husband Silas of Rye, New Hampshire, and John (JJ) Kent Jr. of Manchester, and seven great-grandchildren; Kaylee Washington, Cameron Washington, Ella Washington, Jonah Washington, Lia Garver, Max Garver and Palmer Proft.
A celebration of life will be held at the Manchester, VT VFW on Sunday, June 23rd at 2pm.
Published in The Manchester Journal from June 14 to July 5, 2019