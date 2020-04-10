|
Bill Munson, a veteran financial planner,died April 2 at his home in Sunderland, VT at the age of 81 after a courageous,year-long battle against bladder cancer.Although Bill grew up in western New York state, his roots were deeply planted in Vermont.He was a direct descendant of the Munson clan that settled in the Manchester-Wallingford area in the 1700s.Born William Lusk Munson Feb. 11,1939 in Olean,NY,Bill was one of six children of Helen and N.V.V.F. Munson.His father was an independent oil producer in New York, Pennsylvania,Illinois and Oklahoma.His maternal grandfather was the Rev. William B. Lusk,rector of St. Stephen's Church in Ridgefield, CT.Based at the Morgan Stanley branch in Rutland,Bill was especially appreciated by clients for his diligence and kindness.He would never badger them with phone calls or push them into investments he thought were beyond their means.That may not have yielded the best results for his own bottom line,but it earned him unquestioning loyalty.In addition to his wife Carol McAleer Munson and their daughters and husbands,Gillian(Taylor White)of Manhattan and Emily(Michael Richardson)of Renton WA, Bill is survived by three grandchildren,Tegan White and Will and Addie Richardson; four siblings,Nicholas F. Munson,Monie Munson,Sheilah Taylor and Thomas Munson,plus numerous nieces and nephews.The Munson family extends its heartfelt thanks to the Morgan Stanley team in Rutland for their unwavering support through his illness and the Bayada Hospice Care team,whose gentle and capable caregivers enabled Bill to stay home till the end of his life.In light of the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic,the Munson family regretfully will be unable to hold a formal memorial service at this time.Alternative plans are still being considered. In lieu In lieu of honoring him with flowers during this pandemic,the family prefers you donate to Zion Episcopal Church in Manchester,VT or a that reminds you of Bill,c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in The Manchester Journal on Apr. 10, 2020