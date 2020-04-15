It is with great sorrow to announce that Evelyn Marie (Toczynski) Steinberg passed away on April 5, 2020, at the age of 92.

She joyously joins her late husband, Ted (Nov. 18, 1995), and daughter Marilyn (Aug. 11, 1990) in heaven.

She is survived by her children Mark Steinberg (Ann), Jane Steinberg, John Steinberg (Mary Ann) and Joan Petrowski. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Adrian Aldrich, Ashleigh Gushurst, Erika Mitchell, Lindsay Keefe, David Steinberg, Luke Steinberg and Meghan Petrowski.

She was born on Sept. 12, 1928. Evelyn grew up in Manistee, Michigan. She met Ted, the love of her life, and got married at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Aug. 27, 1949.

Evelyn dedicated and devoted her life to being a wife and mother. Known for her high energy and outgoing personality, she was the Avon lady who happily serviced many customers in Manistee. She always went up and beyond the call of duty. She loved a good game of golf, dancing, going to the beach, fish fry's, and spending time with family. Most importantly her life was guided by her Catholic faith and love for God.

The family would like to thank the caregivers from Cedar Ridge Assisted Living Home for lovingly caring for her.

A private burial took place at Mount Carmel Cemetery and a memorial service will take place at a later date.

Evelyn and Ted were strong believers in Catholic education and it is requested that donations be directed in her name to the Manistee Catholic Central Foundation, 254 Sixth St., Manistee, MI 49660 or online at https://www.osvonlinegiving.com/4209/DirectDonate/62110 .