Ronald Vernon IretonRonald "Ron" Vernon Ireton, 84, of Bear Lake, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.He was born on July 12, 1935, in Calumet City, Illinois, the son of James and Wynema (Golding) Ireton.Ron has served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960. In 2001, he retired from Cherry Growers, in Grawn, where he had worked as a Hi-Lo driver for nine years. Ron had also been an electrician at Malleable Iron in Cadillac for five years; and had worked in maintenance at Lanman Bolt and Forge in Indiana for 15 years. In his spare time, Ronald enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and traveling the country with his wife, Bernice.On May 4, 1957, in Dyer, Indiana, Ron married Bernice Marie Quinn who survives him. He is also survived by two children, Ronald Craig Ireton, of Bear Lake, and Pamela Jo (Roy) Volkening, of Grawn; four grandchildren, Ryan Ireton, Joshua Ireton, Heather Pleasant and Kirstin Volkening-Staley; five great-grandchildren, Hayden Pheasant, Payson Pheasant, Delaney Ireton, Noah Ireton and Anya Ireton; his brother, Louis Ireton, of Florida; his sister, Mary Lou McArthur, of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Robert Ireton and James Ireton.Private services will be held. Interment will take place in the Springdale Township Cemetery.The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on May 27, 2020.