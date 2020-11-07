With our deepest sorrow, we announce that Robert Craig Memberto, of Grand Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 3, 2020, at the age of 40. Robert was born Oct. 11, 1980 in Aberdeen, Washington, to his father Philip Memberto (Michelle) and late mother Merri Medawis.

Robert was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He was an avid chef, lover of gaming, anime and all things that rocked. He was kind-hearted man to everyone and his number one love was all of his family.

He was survived by his children, Jayna Memberto, Leanna Memberto, Finley Memberto, Aurora, Tristian; his siblings, Regina (Jay) Manske, Talia Hutson, Philip Martinez, Arianne Gray (Marc), Georgianna Walkington (Victor), Kasey Perez (Cruz), Lily Memberto-Evans (Adam), and Gabriel Memberto -- and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

To share a photo, memory and sign the family's online guestbook please visit www.stegengafuneralchapel.com.