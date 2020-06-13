Ada Ruth Kuenzer, 93, of Bear Lake, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center in Frankfort.

She was born Oct. 19, 1926, in Bear Lake, the daughter of George and Ethel (Wood) Short Sr.

Earlier in her life, Ada worked as a nurse at Memorial Hospital in Onekama. She enjoyed cooking, canning and gardening. Ada could be stubborn and opinionated, but she was always caring for and doting on her family. She was quick to point out that at 93-years-old, she was the last surviving member of her family's generation, which served as somewhat of a point of pride for Ada! Her feisty personality will be missed.

Ada is survived by her son, Rodney Kuenzer; her daughter, Cheryl Hilferich; her grandchildren, Tracy Kuenzer, Josh Guerne, Cody Guerne; her great-grandchildren, Carly Guerne and Kaylyn Guerne; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ada was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Kuenzer; her parents; her daughter, Connie Guerne; her grandson, Travis Kuenzer; and her siblings, Betty Nelson, Thelma Sandstedt and George Short Jr.

In keeping with Ada's wishes, no services will be held. Final interment will take place in the Bear Lake Township Cemetery.

