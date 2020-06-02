Adam DeVere Dixon, 45, of Manistee, Michigan, died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 28, 2020.He was born on Oct. 16, 1974, in Schurz, Nevada, and is the son of Dr. Julie K. Dixon (Dr. William Schnurr) and Merlyn D. Dixon. He spent his early childhood years in Nevada, then moved to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with his mother. He and his mother lived in East Lansing, Michigan, while she completed medical school. They returned to northern Michigan where Adam was a graduate of Traverse City Central High School with the class of 1991. Adam spent several years in the Bay Area of California working as a DJ, before returning to Michigan, where he had worked at casinos, in construction and roofing.He was an enrolled member of the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe.Adam was an outgoing, energetic person with a big heart. He cared deeply for his family and friends. He loved his mom so much. He loved dancing, singing karaoke, doing beadwork, playing chess, and traveling, especially to Hawaii where he had hoped one day to settle. The recovery community was an important part of his life.He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Dr. Julie K. Dixon and Dr. William Schnurr, both of Manistee; his father, Merlyn D. Dixon of Fallon, Nevada; three stepbrothers and sisters-in-law, Otto (Emily) Schnurr, of East Lansing, Michigan, Andrew (Shannon) Schnurr of Denton, Texas, Ben (Cori) Schnurr of Denver, Colorado; two aunts, Lia Parker (George) of Anchorage, Alaska, Tracey Parker of Bow, Washington, Jenevie Lucero and Linda Oxborrow of Fallon, Nevada; and his uncles, DeVere Parker (Sharon) of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Jerry (Connie) Schnurr of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Herman Dixon of Fallon, Nevada; and his dear friend, Sheri Grose, of Manistee. Numerous cousins also survive Adam.Adam was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, DeVere Parker and Susana Parker; and by his paternal grandparents, Layne Dixon and Agnes Weeks.The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee. Cremation will follow a private family service to be held at the funeral home.For those who wish to remember Adam, donations can be made to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave., Manistee, MI 49660.The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store