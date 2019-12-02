Adam Robert-Lewis Weaver, age 26 of Wellston left this earth and all who loved him too soon and unexpectedly Nov. 24, 2019.

He was born July 19, 1993 in Manistee and was the baby boy of Robert Weaver and Julie (Ozimac) Garland.

He was currently employed at Rico's Roadhouse of Manistee. He was also part of the House of Flavors Restaurant teams of Ludington and Manistee.

Adam's nature was one of extreme sensitivity. He was compassionate and loving. His smile, laugh, sense of humor, his artistry and love and search for the right pen will be deeply missed. Adam's attitude and presence were charismatic. His broad smile and sparkling eyes could light up the room. Adam had fantastic wit and the innate ability to make a friend of anyone. He made friends so easily and was true to each of them, loyal to a fault. He supported them, guided them and made them happy.

Adam was an incredible person with the biggest heart and most amazing smiles. He was sensitive to and considerate of other's struggles, with a deep commitment to disburden the anguish of anyone even as he battled his own demons. He deeply loved his family and friends and was always there to brighten the lives of others. He could have an engaging conversation with anyone. He enjoyed cooking, listening to music and being with his friends and family. He was kind and caring to all animals. He lived his life chasing adventure. He was a free spirit who lived in the present on his terms. Adam was adored, admired and so loved. He has now found the peace he searched for here on earth and remembering his captivating spirit will reaffirm this assurance.

Left to mourn his absence, he is survived by his father, Robert Weaver of Wellston; his mother, Julie and David Garland of Manistee; his sister Taylor Ozimac (Alicia Blair) of Saginaw; step brothers, Cody Revolt of Burton, Nathan Garland and Devin Garland both of Manistee, his paternal grandmother, Barbara Weaver of Brethren; his maternal grandfather, Robert (Sharon) Ozmiac of Manistee; his aunts, Tracy (Clyde) Wilks of Brethren; Jody Bottrell (Kreig Petoskey) and Jenni (Phil) Vadeboncouer, all of Manistee; his uncle Larry (Kristie) Weaver Jr of Manistee; his cousins, Amber, Brooke, Devin, Olivia and Tanner. He will also be greatly missed by numerous friends and his dogs, Duke, Shadow, Sadie and Mia.

He was preceded in death his paternal grandfather, Robert Killen and maternal grandmother, Carol Ozimac.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee. The family will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon to receive friends.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express their sympathy are asked to consider a memorial donation to assist the family with final expenses.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.