Adolph F. Krusniak, 93, of Manistee died early Friday morning, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

He was born on May 19, 1927, in Mason County, the son of late Anton and Rose (Rakowski) Krusniak. He attended Diamond School in Victory Township.

He married Gladys Majewski on June 19, 1954, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. He was a member of the Elks and had served as an Exalted Ruler. He was the Commander and Chaplin of the Manistee local DAV for several years. He served in the Army and was stationed in the Philippines with the 465th Field Artillery from 1945 to 1947.

Adolph and his siblings grew up on their parents' farm in Victory Township, Michigan. Adolph loved living on the farm. He shared many stories of their happy farm life: wedding receptions in the upstairs barn loft, harvest time feasts with neighbors, tending to the cows and sheep with his dog Shep and hunting and fishing with his brother Leonard and their dad. Adolph cherished family.

His survivors include his wife, Gladys, of 66 years; daughter, Jean Mary St. Germain and son-in-law, John St. Germain; son, Craig Adolph Krusniak and daughter-in-law, Barbara Krusniak; son, William Alan Krusniak and daughter-in-law, Michelle Rae Krunsiak; and daughter, Christine Carol Wagberg and son-in-law, Don Wagberg. Adolph was proud of and loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Adolph loved his nieces and nephews and cherished his relationship with them. He is preceded in death by his older sisters, Susan and Eleanore, and older brother Leonard.

According to Adolph's wishes, cremation has taken place and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish (St. Joseph Catholic Church) in Manistee on Aug. 28, 2020 at noon, with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery, in Manistee, where graveside Military Honors will be given by the members of the Manistee County United Veterans Council Ritual Squad. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday morning, one hour prior to the funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Manistee Senior Center Meals on Wheels. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.