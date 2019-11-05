Agnes Sofie (Hilliard) Schimke, 96, of Onekama, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at The Manistee County Medical Care Facility in Manistee.

She was born June 1, 1923, in Bear Lake, and was the last surviving child of twelve born to Emery and Hilda (Harju) Hilliard.

Agnes graduated from Kaleva High School in 1941. In 1942, she married the love of her life, Raymond Schimke, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Onekama, on Valentine's Day. They shared 66 years together before Raymond passed away on July 13, 2008.

Agnes acquired her cooking and baking skills growing up in her large family. Her biggest passion was cooking and baking for others. These skills were put to use at Onekama Consolidated Schools for 23 years as head cook. Former students and teachers at Onekama will always remember her for her homemade hot and fresh cinnamon rolls, dinner rolls and buns, as well as her home cooked meals from scratch. She also helped cook at Trinity Onekama for many of their special events in her lifetime. She had a strong faith in her Lord and was the oldest living member of the church.

During the summers, Agnes could be found opening up and cleaning many cottages around Portage Lake with Dorothy Wendt. She and Raymond enjoyed many years at their own cottage on Platte Lake, which they build themselves.

Agnes was a great fan of basketball. She began her own career playing for the Kaleva Bulldogs, which played half-court ball. She traveled to games both home and away, following her children and later supporting the Portagers even in her wheelchair. She was also known to correct the referees if they made a wrong call.

Agnes will be fondly remembered and missed by many, especially her children. She leaves behind one son, Ronald (Jani) Schimke, of Grand Rapids; and two daughters, Jerilyn (Rodney) Schimke, of Onekama, and Jacalyn VanVoorst, of Kaleva. She was blessed with six grandchildren, Danielle (Grant) Moore, of Wyoming, Mary Kay Schimke, of Grand Rapids, Renee (Rob) Blackmoore, of Bear Lake, Nicole (J.R.) Jaquish, of Interlochen, McAnn (Dennis) Bradford, of Onekama, and Chad (Shelly) VanVoorst, of Bear Lake Township. She dearly loved her 10 great-grandchildren, Jarrett Bradford, McKenzie Bradford, Colin VanVoorst, Briten VanVoorst, Kennedy Moore, Madison Moore, Brady Schimke, Ashlyn Blackmore, Aleah Blackmore, Emmett Jaquish, Cosette Jaquish and Wyatt Jaquish. She also leaves behind her sisters-in-law, Margaret Hilliard, Betty Hilliard, Jean Hilliard, Marilyn Hilliard, Jeanne Firman, and Norma Schimke; her brother-in-law, Richard Schimke; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her church family and Trinity Onekama.

Besides her husband and her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her bothers, Arthur, Leonard, Eli, Earl, Warren "Marvin," Ernest, Edwin, Herbert "Warner," Russell, and Oliver (as an infant) Hilliard; her sister, Alice Schimke Manke; her sisters-in-law, Mary, Evelyn, Amanda, Margaret B., and Ina "Margaret" Hilliard; and her brothers-in-law, Robert and Donald Schimke.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Onekama, with Pastor Jacob Sherry officiating. A luncheon will follow at the church. Agnes and Raymond will be laid to rest together in a private ceremony at the Onekama Village Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva.

Agnes' family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support given to her so she could remain in her own home for 95.5 years. Special thanks to her caregiver, Amy DeLeon, and neighbors, Penny and Dave VanDellen.

Additional thanks to everyone at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility who loved and supported Agnes during her last eight months on this earth, especially her niece, Gwen Smith, who gave her daily hugs there.

We thank our Heavenly Father for taking her home with Him. She is now at peace with her family and so many friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 119, Onekama, Michigan 49675.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.