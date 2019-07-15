Alice Joanne (Hart) Buzzell, 86, went to be with her Savior on March 22, 2019.

She was born in Kalamazoo, on May 12, 1932 to the late Leslie M. Hart and Ethyl L. Hart. She is survived by her best friend and husband, Robert N. Buzzell, and their children Steven Buzzell (Mary Lynn), Mark Buzzell (Kate), and Karen Lindeman (Paul). She is also survived by eight Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren.

Alice graduated from Otsego High School in 1950. Alice and Bob married on June 28, 1952 in Otsego and celebrated 66 years of marriage. Alice earned a bachelor's degree from Western Michigan University, with honors, in Education.

She received her MA in 1973 from Michigan State University. She taught elementary school for Manistee Public Schools and retired from teaching in 1991. Alice enjoyed singing in the Manistee Methodist Church choir.

She loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherwoman. Alice and husband, Bob, retired to Punta Gorda, Fla. in 1992. They traveled from coast to coast and spent their retirement years camping with fellow teachers.

Alice was preceded in death by her sister, Audrey Powers, sister-in-law Luanne Buzzell, and daughter-in-law, Diana (Nelson) Buzzell.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be held at Manistee Methodist Church on July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m., with a light lunch to follow. A special thank you to Alice's many caregivers over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Manistee Methodist Church.

Please visit Alice's personal page at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.