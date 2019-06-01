Alice Tabea (Krause) Phillips began her life on this earth Feb. 21, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan, as the daughter of Gerhard T.O. and Dorothy A.C. (Fuelling) Krause. Ever the enthusiastic singer, on May 23, 2019, Alice joined the choir of heavenly angels.

She leaves behind, her loving husband of 70 years, Gerhardt L. Phillips, of Manistee, and eight children, Mark (Cathy) Phillips, of Ferndale, Michigan, Linda (Clay) Arnold, of Oswego, Illinois, Gere (Chris) Phillips, of Pollock, Idaho, Holly (Glen) McPheeters, of Fair Play, South Carlina, Matt (Julie) Phillips, of Manistee, the Rev. Tim (Kim) Phillips, of Des Moines, Iowa, the Rev. Tom (Beverly) Phillips, of Jacksonville, Illinois, and Joel (Rose) Phillips, of Beresford, South Dakota. Remaining to treasure many wonderful memories of time spent with her are 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Ruth Porter, of Roscommon, Michigan, and Carol Mallison, of Kodak, Tennessee.

She was predeceased by her brother Gilbert Krause, of Thompsonville, Michigan; and granddaughter, Moriah Phillips, of Jacksonville, Illinois.

After graduating from Pershing High School, in Detroit and attending Wayne State University, she was employed by The Detroit Bank for several years.

On April 23, 1949, she and Gerhardt married at Epiphany Lutheran church, in Detroit, the same church where she was baptized and confirmed.

An avid reader and gardener, she was also very active in her children's schools and in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Upon retirement, Gerhardt and Alice owned and operated the Fisherman's Center in Manistee. They also traveled around the United States with Laborers for Christ, helping to build 29 churches. An accomplished seamstress, Alice worked with the women of Trinity Lutheran Church over the years to create hundreds of quilts that were then distributed around the world by Lutheran World Relief.

Always ready with a song, on her lips and in her heart, Alice gave freely of her smiles and hugs. She instilled a legacy of Christian faith in her family that will be passed on for generations.

Proverbs 31:28-31 "Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all."

"So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you."

John 16:22 ESV

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 420 Oak St., Manistee, Michigan. Visitation is at 10 a.m., funeral is at 11 a.m., Pastor Dennis Rahn officiating. A luncheon will be served afterward. Interment is private. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Music Ministry Fund or Lutheran World Relief.