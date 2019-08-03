Alida Hengeveld Bevans, of Cadillac, Michigan, passed away on July 31, 2019, at the Grand Traverse Pavilions following a very short but aggressive battle with cancer. Her family was by her side.

Alida was born in Hart, Michigan, on Jan. 16, 1930, the daughter of William and Mattie (Glover) Hengeveld. On June 16, 1953, she married Donald N. Bevans of Manistee, who passed away in 2011.

She is survived by her son, John Bevans (Lisa Pond) of Grand Rapids; and daughters, Mary Bevans Gillett (Ward) and Barbara Bevans-Payne (Tim), of Traverse City, and Ann Mettetal (Francois), of Howell; grandchildren Katie Gillett (Jordan Ortiz), Alexandra Gillett (Chris Baron), Jennifer Burnham (Harrison), Chris Bevans, Francesca Mettetal and Eric Mettetal; and great-granddaughters, Winifred and Maeve Ortiz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Helen Bahr.

Alida grew up in Manistee, Michigan. She had fond memories of hearing the foghorns and waves crashing the piers of Lake Michigan, walking to Guardian Angels, fun at sock hops and the Sleepy Owl, working at Berglund Drugs and later Consumers Power, as well as close friendships that remained strong throughout her lifetime. A 1947 graduate of Manistee High School, she had been looking forward to attending her 72nd class reunion this August.

Alida and Don moved to Cadillac in 1959, where they raised their family and she was involved with schools, work, church and community life. As a young mother, Alida was active at St. Ann's, Child Study and the Cadillac Women's Club. She later returned to work at Consumers Power and Farm Bureau Insurance as well as recording secretary for the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board. After retirement in 1992, she was an active volunteer at St. Ann's Gift Shop, Cadillac Mercy Hospital, and Love Inc., among others. One of her favorite volunteer duties was baking and sending "Cookies from Grandma."

Alida loved family, friends and neighbors dearly. She was an avid reader, lover of crossword and jigsaw puzzles and frequent bridge player. Many bonds of friendship were forged over playing cards, lunches, concerts in the park, outings, walks and neighborhood chats. She loved spending time with family and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow via Facebook and FaceTime. For all generations, she was a proud cheerleader at all stages of their lives. Her spirit and support are a gift that will continue to nourish family and friends for years to come.

The family is being served by the Peterson Funeral Home in Cadillac, Michigan. The family will celebrate Alida's life with visitation for friends and family at the funeral home from5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, and at St. Ann Catholic Church from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, followed by a funeral mass beginning at 11 a.m. and internment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, the Stehouwer Free Clinic or a .