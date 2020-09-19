1/1
Allan Francis Adamick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Allan Francis Adamick, age 77 of Manistee, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI.

He was born on January 15, 1943 in Chicago, IL, son of the late Frank and Marjorie (O'Brien) Adamick. He attended St. John High School in Jackson, MI, and graduated with the class of 1961.

Allan married Linda Monroe on June 24, 1977 in Kentwood, MI at the First Assembly of God Church. Allan was the owner and operator of Paragon Merchandise for many years until his retirement in 2019. He enjoyed golfing, loved traveling, doing gun and knife shows and working with the public.

Allan is survived by his wife, Linda Elaine Adamick; sons, Donald P. Adamick of Jackson, MI, Christopher (Cassandra) Adamick of Manistee and Nicholas Garber of Manistee; daughter, Lori (Rob) Whistler of Jackson; brother, Michael Adamick; grandchildren, Dustin, Keegan, Kayla, Brittney, Jacob, Alexis, Adalyn, Trista, Dominic, Jaxon, Quentin and Caiman; several great grandchildren, nephew, Scott Adamick; and niece, Pamela Michele Adamick.

Memorial service for Allan will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday September 26, 2020 at Christian Faith Church, 55 Division St. Manistee, with Pastors Bill and Laurie Willis officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation at the church from 10:00AM until time of service. A luncheon will follow.

Please feel free to share a memory or photo with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved