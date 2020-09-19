Allan Francis Adamick, age 77 of Manistee, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI.

He was born on January 15, 1943 in Chicago, IL, son of the late Frank and Marjorie (O'Brien) Adamick. He attended St. John High School in Jackson, MI, and graduated with the class of 1961.

Allan married Linda Monroe on June 24, 1977 in Kentwood, MI at the First Assembly of God Church. Allan was the owner and operator of Paragon Merchandise for many years until his retirement in 2019. He enjoyed golfing, loved traveling, doing gun and knife shows and working with the public.

Allan is survived by his wife, Linda Elaine Adamick; sons, Donald P. Adamick of Jackson, MI, Christopher (Cassandra) Adamick of Manistee and Nicholas Garber of Manistee; daughter, Lori (Rob) Whistler of Jackson; brother, Michael Adamick; grandchildren, Dustin, Keegan, Kayla, Brittney, Jacob, Alexis, Adalyn, Trista, Dominic, Jaxon, Quentin and Caiman; several great grandchildren, nephew, Scott Adamick; and niece, Pamela Michele Adamick.

Memorial service for Allan will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday September 26, 2020 at Christian Faith Church, 55 Division St. Manistee, with Pastors Bill and Laurie Willis officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation at the church from 10:00AM until time of service. A luncheon will follow.

Please feel free to share a memory or photo with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.