Allan L Jacobsen, of Casa Grande, Arizona, passed away Aug. 27, 2019.

Formerly of Manistee, "Big Jake" graduated from Manistee High School and Western Michigan University. He loved sports, automobiles and his dog Reggie.

He is survived by his three sons, Kevin and Jeff, of Arizona, and Kurt, of Ohio.

Memorial services will be held at a later time.

J. Warren funeral home is handling arrangements.