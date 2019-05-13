Allan Leroy Cole, 66, of Manistee, died May 8, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Muskegon.

He was born on Nov. 10, 1952, in Ludington, Michigan the son of the late Leslie and Jean Joann (Kolk) Cole. He was a graduate of Manistee High School Class of 1970. He attended WSCC and obtained his degree in corrections.

He married Terri Lynn Nelson on Sept. 28, 1974, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee. He had been employed at the Oaks Correctional Facility and had his own business, Al's Deer Processing.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee. He enjoyed deer processing, woodworking and was an all around handyman.

He is survived by his wife, Terri Cole, of Manistee; three sons, Allan Cole (Kassie Cole), of Manistee, Daniel Cole (Julie Botwright) and Mark Cole (Brittnay Snay), all of Marquette; his siblings, Leslie "Skip" Cole, Peggy (Tom) Bachinski and Todd "Kabuke" Cole, all of Manistee, and DeeDee (Dennis Jr.) Helferich, of Altus, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Brady, Hudson, Cyler and Lincoln Cole, and Parker and Finny Snay; his adopted son, Brandon Fortin, of Manistee; and his beloved dogs, Honey, Oscar and Gage.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Alice Nelson; sister-in-law, Maryann Nelson; and his best friend, Al Pieczynski.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Manistee Township Hall, located at 410 Holden St. in Manistee.

Memorial expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family.

Please visit Al's personal page of memories at https://oakgrovefh.com/.

Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.